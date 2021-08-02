Nurudeen Akanni

Medic and Fitness UI Animation and Illustration

Medic and Fitness UI Animation and Illustration first aid medicine drugs medical fitness medic illustration animation mobile design uiux sign up log in sign in product design 3d illustration ui design
  1. medic and fitness - dribbble.mp4
  2. medic.jpg
  3. medicwhite.png

Sign in and Log in page UI Design and 3D Illustration made in Figma and Blender

Visual and Motion Designer
