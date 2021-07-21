Raka Maulana Akbar 01

Job Search - Dashboard

Raka Maulana Akbar 01
Raka Maulana Akbar 01
  • Save
Job Search - Dashboard 3d graphic design search job web dashboard logo branding illustration ui uidesign mobile icon app ux design
Download color palette

Hi, friend!

Some other screens from the Job Search - Dashboard

Hope you enjoy it!
Thanks for your likes and comments!

Want to make something great?
Please contact me -rakamaulanaakbar96@gmail.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/raka12ma/

Raka Maulana Akbar 01
Raka Maulana Akbar 01

More by Raka Maulana Akbar 01

View profile
    • Like