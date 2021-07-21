Resume Webisite Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
A few days ago I created a, website design about self-introduction. this website is in the form of a landing page and very minimalist. I hope friends love the design of this website.
If friends like this design please give feedback.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like this design
------------------
if friends have a job for me:
contact with us : bagassuryaa21@gmail.com
Instagram : www.instagram.com/uiuxbagas (uiuxbagas)
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.