3D Icon - Travelling Medical Supply

3D Icon - Travelling Medical Supply 3d illustration eevee cycles 3d blender blender supply list location medical travel concept design 3d icon icon illustration 3d
3D Icon - Travelling Medical Supply.
These are unused icon from my previous client, decided to posted it here.
This is about a Travelling Medical Supplier Agency. So basically they provided and deliver medicine to you while you're far from home travelling.

What do you guys think about this?

