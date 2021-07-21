Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
grahacaesara ☘️
Pixelz Studio

Spaceland Landing page

grahacaesara ☘️
Pixelz Studio
grahacaesara ☘️ for Pixelz Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Spaceland Landing page working space uiux minimalist web website web design landing page homepage design coworking coworking landing page furniture interior office agency building company start up work workspace
Download color palette
  1. Shot Graha.mp4
  2. Spaceland.png

Hi Everyone !
This is the Spaceland Landing page. a website that helps workers and company owners find a comfortable place to work that suits their needs. Finding some location for individuals or start-up scale will be very easy right now !

Let me know what you think and don't forget to press ( L ) if you like it.
Hope you like it 😄

Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects !
E-mail :grahacaesara.design@gmail.com

======================

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Pixelz Studio for more cool stuff.

======================
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : hello@pixelz.studio
💬 Skype : Connect with us

======================
Pixelz.studio || Instagram || UI8 Store || Creative Market

Pixelz Studio
Pixelz Studio
We do pixel magic to craft design for startups & business
Hire Us

More by Pixelz Studio

View profile
    • Like