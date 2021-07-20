Trending designs to inspire you
"Museum of Ordinary Things"
I was prompted to create a poster for the "Museum of Ordinary Things" showcasing the mundane objects that surrounded me. The first thing that came to mind was utensils, bowls, cups, plates; the fine ceramics that are essential to our every day uses.
“Yum Cha” in Cantonese literally means “drink tea”, but in most cases, its a saying for “Let’s eat!”. This exhibition focuses on the objects we use three times a day, without hesitation. It emphasizes on the beauty of product design, and the exterior intricate design of oriental tableware.
Tools: Photoshop