Yum Cha!

Yum Cha! layout design poster design cup plate chopsticks tea pot chinese yum cha fine china photoshop museum of ordinary things poster logo branding typography illustration design graphic design
"Museum of Ordinary Things"
I was prompted to create a poster for the "Museum of Ordinary Things" showcasing the mundane objects that surrounded me. The first thing that came to mind was utensils, bowls, cups, plates; the fine ceramics that are essential to our every day uses.

“Yum Cha” in Cantonese literally means “drink tea”, but in most cases, its a saying for “Let’s eat!”. This exhibition focuses on the objects we use three times a day, without hesitation. It emphasizes on the beauty of product design, and the exterior intricate design of oriental tableware.

Tools: Photoshop

