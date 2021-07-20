Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahmad Wildan
Vektora

Marketify - Logo and Brandbook Design

Ahmad Wildan
Vektora
Ahmad Wildan for Vektora
Marketify - Logo and Brandbook Design
Marketify - Logo and Brandbook Design stationary social media business card interface uiux company modern agency motion graphics graphic design illustration app logo logo design design branding brand guideline brand identity brand guidelines marketing
Hello guys
Happy to share of my exploration for Marketify Logo concept
Marketify is a leading Digital Marketing Agency specializing in digital strategy, search engine optimization and social media marketing
Lets fly to growth together

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
