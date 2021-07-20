Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daryoush Shabahang

Ice Cream Mobile App

Daryoush Shabahang
Daryoush Shabahang
  • Save
Ice Cream Mobile App mobile food delivery ice cream app ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 😊

This is a prototype for a new ice cream delivery mobile app! Hope you all like it and please be sure to "Like" this so I can upload more new designs!

Thank you and stay safe! 🙌

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Daryoush Shabahang
Daryoush Shabahang

More by Daryoush Shabahang

View profile
    • Like