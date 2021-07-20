Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SUCI HIJAB

SUCI HIJAB hijabsyari hijab brandhijab brandingdesign visualidentitysystem visualidentitydesign visualidentity logohijabstore logohijab logoumkm logobranding logonew logoconcept logoawesome logoprofesional logoinspirations logoinspire logodesigns logos logo
Suci Hijab is a hijab store based in North Lampung, Lampung. Suci is the name of the owner, she wants a simple and modern logo.

Suci Hijab is here as a faithful friend for muslimah to be more beautiful and graceful with syar'i.

I also took care of making this brand label, assisted by Mr. Nurmand, thanks, Sir.

Thank you Ci for the trust,
I hope your business always goes well.

See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123854697/SUCI-HIJAB


Thank you !
