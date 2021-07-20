Trending designs to inspire you
SUCI HIJAB
Suci Hijab is a hijab store based in North Lampung, Lampung. Suci is the name of the owner, she wants a simple and modern logo.
Suci Hijab is here as a faithful friend for muslimah to be more beautiful and graceful with syar'i.
I also took care of making this brand label, assisted by Mr. Nurmand, thanks, Sir.
Thank you Ci for the trust,
I hope your business always goes well.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123854697/SUCI-HIJAB
Thank you !
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan