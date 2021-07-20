SUCI HIJAB

Suci Hijab is a hijab store based in North Lampung, Lampung. Suci is the name of the owner, she wants a simple and modern logo.

Suci Hijab is here as a faithful friend for muslimah to be more beautiful and graceful with syar'i.

I also took care of making this brand label, assisted by Mr. Nurmand, thanks, Sir.

Thank you Ci for the trust,

I hope your business always goes well.

See full project at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123854697/SUCI-HIJAB





Thank you !

Graphic Designer

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan