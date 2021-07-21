Contrast is Key

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Accessibility is a crucial component of any design work, and helps provide a better user experience for all. One component of establishing this is ensuring that designs have an appropriate contrast ratio. It makes it easier for users to see and hear content; including separating foreground from background.
You can learn more about the importance of contrast ratio and appropriate design etiquette at WCAG.
