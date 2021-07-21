Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Contrast is Key

Contrast is Key ux ui mobile animation contrast checker a11y accessibility design
Accessibility is a crucial component of any design work, and helps provide a better user experience for all. One component of establishing this is ensuring that designs have an appropriate contrast ratio. It makes it easier for users to see and hear content; including separating foreground from background.

You can learn more about the importance of contrast ratio and appropriate design etiquette at WCAG.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
