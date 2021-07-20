Hiking Trial Finder App UI Design Concept

Within the app you can browse hundreds of nearby trails, challenges and community events. The trials can be sorted by difficulty, location and a selection of personal preferences such as trails that are suitable for dogs or family-friendly.

You can search for parks, trials and locations to discover available trials and their difficulty so you can select the trial most suitable for your skill level.

Along with finding trails, you can also unlock achievements by completing monthly challenges and participating in community events such as charity walks etc. These are viewable from your profile and encourage you to keep active to unlock more awards.

From the app you can also see your daily, monthly and yearly hiking stats which show how far you have walked and number of hikes completed.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below