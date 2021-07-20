Crypto Marketplace App UI Design Concept

I decided to go with a crypto and NFT exchange app called Coinara. Within the app you can diversify your crypto portfolio or bid on NFT’s from your dashboard. The marketplace allows you to search for your favourite crypto coins and see their performance. The app also acts as a secure wallet where you can transfer in existing coins and see them all from your digital wallet.

I had a lot of fun with this app, and really enjoy the dark colours.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below