Home Gym Workout UI Design Concept

This is a concept workout app called Clear Gym. The app lets you take part in pre-recorded classes and tracks your activity & progress. You can set goals, track streaks and see your monthly / yearly progress from within the app.

There are a wide range of focus categories to target areas you want to improve on. Sign up to Bootcamps and unlock future classes by hitting you targets or browse hundreds of workouts available to you.

You also have the option to join live events as they happen! Here you can interact with a live trainer and get instant feedback on your progression.

There is so much more I want to do with this app, but for now I am happy with how it has developed

