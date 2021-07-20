Antoni Kisku

Rikson Accounting

Rikson Accounting design illustration vector icon typography simple logo flat logo minimalist logo firm logo finance logo accounting logo realstate logo branding identity design graphixvai logo design logo branding graphic design
Rikson Accounting is a Audit firm agency. They wanted a mark that felt both fresh and innovative and also spoke to their heritage.

While sketching out ideas, I noticed that the capital “R” was symmetrical, so I decided to show like a rising amount. This speaks to the clarity and perfection of growing there work day by day.

