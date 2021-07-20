Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victor Adedini

Sunny Park Illustration - Polygon Runway

Victor Adedini
Victor Adedini
  • Save
Sunny Park Illustration - Polygon Runway design 3d illustration illustration 3d
Download color palette

I decided to start exploring 3D for extended reality design, here is my first render. I followed Polygon runway tutorial to get to this point.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Victor Adedini
Victor Adedini

More by Victor Adedini

View profile
    • Like