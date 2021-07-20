Smruti Mankad

Leaderboard Design

Smruti Mankad
Smruti Mankad
  • Save
Leaderboard Design dailyui leaderboard app ui design
Download color palette

Hello!
Shot for the Leaderboard UI.
Feedbacks are appreciated!
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Smruti Mankad
Smruti Mankad

More by Smruti Mankad

View profile
    • Like