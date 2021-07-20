Anomalous Farm Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Beginning something new and starting a farm. It needed a look, so I gave it one.
At Anomalous Farm, we deviate from the expected. We grow non traditional foods like shishito peppers, okinawan sweet potatoes, and yuzu citrus trees (very unusual for upstate NY). Our brewery uses a locally cultured yeast and ingredients grown on the farm (starting with beer and expanding to cider, wine, and umeshu). Our kitchen focuses on yakitori style grilling, using chickens raised on the farm (fed from the brewery grain waste).
It's a few years out before we hit peak idea, but with this fresh look I think we're off to a good start.