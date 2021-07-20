fahima_fahi

Peanut Butter

fahima_fahi
fahima_fahi
  • Save
Peanut Butter print ready supplement illustrator cosmetic sticker jar label jar design jar productpackaging label productlabel packagingdesigner packagingboxdesign packagingdesign designerlabel labeldesign branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi There!
This is a jar label design.
FEATURES
300DPI
CMYK Color Mood
Ai File Available
Thanks For Visiting
If you need any designs then let me know. I'm available.
Follow me
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fahimafahi
Behance: https://www.behance.net/fahima_fahi

fahima_fahi
fahima_fahi

More by fahima_fahi

View profile
    • Like