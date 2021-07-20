Ramsés Cabello

In-flight entertainment (IFE) UI

Ramsés Cabello
Ramsés Cabello
  • Save
In-flight entertainment (IFE) UI ife flight ui product design
In-flight entertainment (IFE) UI ife flight ui product design
In-flight entertainment (IFE) UI ife flight ui product design
Download color palette
  1. combined.png
  2. A957447B-E740-4414-8787-0EA2B2C89A1F.jpeg
  3. B7F2FCCB-27F4-4B80-B894-FB2D4ABBEB2B.jpeg

fun UI exercise during my last flight from Spain to Denmark

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Ramsés Cabello
Ramsés Cabello
こんにちは！Interaction Design, Photography & Nintendo. 💌

More by Ramsés Cabello

View profile
    • Like