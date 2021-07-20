Todd Burnett

Together Forward

Todd Burnett
Todd Burnett
  • Save
Together Forward culture together blue identity vector logo brand chevron forward corporate purpose icon branding
Download color palette

Creative concept developed for The Bonadio Group to support this year's theme of Together Forward. The three layers of the chevron icon represent the three components of the firm's Purpose Statement.

Todd Burnett
Todd Burnett

More by Todd Burnett

View profile
    • Like