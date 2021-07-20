Wave finder 🏄‍♀️

Marianka

sketch waves surfing ui ios app design vector illustration
A fun design challenge I did a while back using some South African vernacular. Brief was to design a navigation app related to surfing 🏄‍♀️

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
