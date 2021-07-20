Rhino Coffee Retail Bags

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Design for Rhino Coffee's 12oz retail bags. We went with a simple design on the front so it can be used for a variety of roasts, with the label doing the heavy lifting.
On the side gussets, we have roaster certifications, as well as order and social media info. The top was left intentionally blank because retailers require the bags to be folded back and taped to save space. I added a coffee plant mark on the back in the exact spot as the degassing valve to hide it a little bit.