Redesigned Clubhouse - a little out of the "house" experience.

Redesigned Clubhouse - a little out of the "house" experience. challenge interaction voice ui clubhouse android ios app inspiration search card navigation tab ui daily ui ux design
I created this shot earlier this year for the Dribbble page of the company I work for, sharing now with a different colour scheme.
Choosing colour in UI is something that I struggled with, now I think I am getting better at it.
Please give your feedback!
Thank you.

