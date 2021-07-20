Hello Dribbble!

Hi everyone!

I'm starting to get acquainted with this interesting platform))

Press ❤️ if you like my first illustration

Thank you for your attention!

Всем привет!

Я начинаю знакомство с этой интересной платформой))

Нажми ❤️ если тебе понравилась моя первая иллюстрация

Спасибо за внимание!