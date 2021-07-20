Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elliot KG

Happy Lunar New Year

Elliot KG
Elliot KG
Happy Lunar New Year citrus illustrator after effects new year lunar new year branding design animation illustration ox
Super late on this one, but finally got around to animating our Lunar New Year card. Sorry for the horrible sizing/compression... Illustrator | After Effects

