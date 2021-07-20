Grace Patterson

Grace Patterson
Grace Patterson
Laurel Hill Pet Lodge & Spa Logo pet lodge dog boarding animal boarding pet boarding dog lodge hand drawn vector logo barn wood rustic puppy animals pets dog grooming dog spa dog illustration graphic design
Logo featuring a Golden Retriever holding an overnight bag, a long-haired chihuahua in a bubble bath, and a rustic log background. Flip through the images to see the black on white, white on black, and color versions.

