E49 CREATIVE

Paperholics Logotype

E49 CREATIVE
E49 CREATIVE
  • Save
Paperholics Logotype cute gradient creative paper company wordmark logotype mark logo
Download color palette

alternative layout of the wordmark we designed for Paperholics.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
E49 CREATIVE
E49 CREATIVE

More by E49 CREATIVE

View profile
    • Like