401k Contributions Setup

401(k)s can be extremely complicated to understand, especially for those who are new to them. Many companies are fine with that, as it allows them to charge extra for advice and planning. We wanted to approach our product differently.

-

As a part of the 401(k) setup process, we wanted to create a means for users to not only set it up, but to educate themselves on their retirement goals while doing so. This would empower them to make their own decisions on their contributions and what they view is best for them.

-

We pursued a design & content strategy that would speak to both our power users, as well as those who may need a bit more hand-holding. In doing so, we found our educated users were able to model and breeze through the process, while even those who required the most help were able to make smart financial decisions for their contributions.