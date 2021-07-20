Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
K.B Tan

Recycling Retro Card Character

Recycling Retro Card Character clothing donate recycling recycle 80s vector cartoon vintage retro card game character illustration
Character design for a card game about recycling for kids
In a trash pile of cards, kids will have to sort the material based on their own judgement.

