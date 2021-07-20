Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book cover design

Book cover design autobiography book cover biography book cover design cover design book design graphic design mesut özil german footballer ebook cover designer book cover designer ebook cover design ebook cover ebook book cover book cover design
This book cover is made for German footballer Mesut Özil. This is a practice work. The information is dummy used. All things are fully changeable and editable like shapes, color, photo, information, logo and others.
If you are interested to buy this logo, Contact with me.
abdulkhaleque.design@gmail.com

    • Like