OneBasis Crypto website

OneBasis Crypto website onebasis landing page token design token defi project defi crypto design crypto website crypto uidesign logo ui
This is one of my client work for crypto & defi project. In addition to website design, I also made four token designs OneBasis, OneBasis Cash, OneBasis Bond, OneBasis Share.

