Islamic Logo design

Islamic Logo design bilolkhon aif ajr ajr istab branding graphic design logotip islamiclogo logodesign logo
Here is the logo design for islamic donation company which helps people who are in need by providing basic needs.
I tried to make minimal design using gradient colors. Feel free to comment...

