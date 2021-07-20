Michael

Typographic composition (Shopping Bag)

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Typographic composition (Shopping Bag) custompaperbags bagpattern printdesign print patterndesign pattern patterns patterndesigns shoppingbag shoppingbags paperbag paperbagstore paperbagcustom custompaperbag paperbags shoppingbagdesign bagpatterns typetreatment typographic typography
Download color palette

Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек)

E040c6fd6f2d1f0778b688714e94e662
Rebound of
Love
By Michael
Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like