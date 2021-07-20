Gini's nap

Trending designs to inspire you
This illustration is part of a series of patterns made for SOS galgos de Zarate, an Argentine association that rescues greyhounds and helps many other animals. The idea was to work on new frames for their products, and here is the first one :)