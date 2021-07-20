Beko design

Hello, Dribbbles! 👋👋

Functionality must go hand in hand with good design. We sincerely believe that these two things are complementary and should not exist without each other. Today, once again a few words about our project for Beko and its refrigerators! 😵

While creating screens and applications, we took care of their appropriate design. We focused mainly on various shades of gray. The design needed to reflect the character and main look of the brand. It also needed to be consistent across all screens and applications.

We designed the visual side to complement the interfaces and support their functionality. Contrary to appearances, the look has big influence on how easy or difficult the use of the product can be.

Here we show a piece of ou work effects. Give us some likes! 💞

