Mind Palace App / Note Editor

Create an editor page concept for our digital mind palace app — MakeSense App. For now, the product is on the MVP stage, but we plan to launch beta in September 2021.

MakeSense — is a no-code AI-powered thinking tool for information organization into a highly connected data structure as a virtual mind palace for its further surfing and extraction. With MakeSense you can easy create or import notes, manage your digital mind architecture and generate new information from it.

👨‍🎨 Made with Figma.

💬 Font: Inter.

👁‍🗨 Icons: Feather Icons + Twemoji.

