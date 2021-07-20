Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mind Palace App / Note Editor

Mind Palace App / Note Editor text builder block editor interface application notion app ux semantic wiki flow concept web ui mind palace mindmap text editor editor
Create an editor page concept for our digital mind palace app — MakeSense App. For now, the product is on the MVP stage, but we plan to launch beta in September 2021.

MakeSense — is a no-code AI-powered thinking tool for information organization into a highly connected data structure as a virtual mind palace for its further surfing and extraction. With MakeSense you can easy create or import notes, manage your digital mind architecture and generate new information from it.

👨‍🎨 Made with Figma.

💬 Font: Inter.

👁‍🗨 Icons: Feather Icons + Twemoji.

