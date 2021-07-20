veno
Overlap Studio

Task Manager - Board

veno
Overlap Studio
veno for Overlap Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Manager - Board design interface planner cards web design task manager task app dashboard projects to do list app application ux design ux ui design ui manager management board task
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋
Nice to meet you during that holiday time. 🌴

Recently, we have been working on the concept of a task management application. In the first shot, we present the task board.

Thanks for watching, press "L" if you appreciate. ❤️

We have a lot to show - stay with us!

--
Let's connect:
Instagram |
Overlap.studio | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at office@overlap.studio.

Overlap Studio
Overlap Studio
Use our experience to make your ideas work 👇
Hire Us

More by Overlap Studio

View profile
    • Like