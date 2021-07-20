Task Manager - Board

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Nice to meet you during that holiday time. 🌴
Recently, we have been working on the concept of a task management application. In the first shot, we present the task board.
Thanks for watching, press "L" if you appreciate. ❤️
We have a lot to show - stay with us!
--
Let's connect:
Instagram |
Overlap.studio | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at office@overlap.studio.