Ulises Arvizu

Icons

Ulises Arvizu
Ulises Arvizu
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons icons design ux ui ios android
Download color palette

I was tired from the packs of free icons so in my last project i decided create my own icons, i'll need to use it for Android iOS and Windows Phone, i need a clean and thin icons. I'll upload the final UI soon

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Ulises Arvizu
Ulises Arvizu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ulises Arvizu

View profile
    • Like