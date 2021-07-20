NB Design

creative invitation / wedding card design

NB Design
NB Design
  • Save
creative invitation / wedding card design wedding wed original marriage joyful invitation invite illustration good time girlie family design cute couple colorful celebration card artwork
Download color palette

girlie illustration style creative invitation / wedding card design. This artwork was meant to be really original, colorful, joyful and letting people know that they were going to have a good time celebrating the marriage of weds

NB Design
NB Design

More by NB Design

View profile
    • Like