Title Slide/Card for doctor

Title Slide/Card for doctor design illustration quickdesign pastel dailydesign stethoscope doctor card visitingcard titleslide title
Today I came up with the design for a title slide of a doctor. I tried to keep the colors as less tacky as possible, I think I'm starting to get an understanding of these colors. The design was inspired from a stethoscope, I had trouble creating vectors and filling them with different colors, it took me a while since I'm pretty new. Any feedback would be appreciated. It took me around an hour and a half to complete it. Images are sourced from Google.
Link : https://www.figma.com/proto/wX5s7Bi1IgKYjhUKtiYtEA/Doctor-Title-Slide?node-id=1%3A12&scaling=contain&page-id=0%3A1

