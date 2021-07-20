Title Slide/Card for doctor

Today I came up with the design for a title slide of a doctor. I tried to keep the colors as less tacky as possible, I think I'm starting to get an understanding of these colors. The design was inspired from a stethoscope, I had trouble creating vectors and filling them with different colors, it took me a while since I'm pretty new. Any feedback would be appreciated. It took me around an hour and a half to complete it. Images are sourced from Google.

Link : https://www.figma.com/proto/wX5s7Bi1IgKYjhUKtiYtEA/Doctor-Title-Slide?node-id=1%3A12&scaling=contain&page-id=0%3A1