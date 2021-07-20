Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN

Property Marketplace Dashboard

Bogdan Nikitin
NIKITIN
Bogdan Nikitin for NIKITIN
Hire Us
  • Save
Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Shot_OfferCity 1.1@2x.png
  2. Shot_OfferCity 1.2@2x.png
  3. Shot_OfferCity 1.3@2x.png
  4. Shot_OfferCity 1.4@2x.png

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

We're excited to share our new project with you after a short break. Hope you enjoy it. The dashboard for unique marketplace connecting home sellers with local investors directly without agents' help.

Contact us 💻 artstudio.nikitin@gmail.com

NIKITIN
NIKITIN
We build world-changing digital products.
Hire Us

More by NIKITIN

View profile
    • Like