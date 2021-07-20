Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Henry amalaraj

Flat Character Illustration - JENI

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj
  • Save
Flat Character Illustration - JENI yellow digitalart face graphic design character glassmorphism 3d art label sticker flat sketch minimal illustration dribbble vector figma design
Download color palette

Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine,

Here is my first flat character illustration intro "MICHEAL" call as "Mick".

Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.

Thank you,

Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time and if you wants to watch the animated character intro of jeni, please check my instagram ID, link in given below!

https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/

Henry amalaraj
Henry amalaraj

More by Henry amalaraj

View profile
    • Like