Flat Character Illustration - JENI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hy people,
Hope that everyone is fine,
Here is my first flat character illustration intro "MICHEAL" call as "Mick".
Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.
Thank you,
Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time and if you wants to watch the animated character intro of jeni, please check my instagram ID, link in given below!
https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/