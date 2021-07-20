Flat Character Illustration - JENI

Hy people,

Hope that everyone is fine,

Here is my first flat character illustration intro "MICHEAL" call as "Mick".

Do check out and share your opinion in comments section.

Thank you,

Want to share something with me? Feel free to ping me at any time and if you wants to watch the animated character intro of jeni, please check my instagram ID, link in given below!

https://www.instagram.com/henry_design/