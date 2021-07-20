Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MR. JORDAN FURNITURES LOGO DESIGN

MR. JORDAN FURNITURES LOGO DESIGN bussiness card letterhead marketing brandmark logo of the day lettermark monogram unique logo design process brand furniture illustrator logomark logodesign logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
It is a logo design for a family furniture outlet named as Mr. JORDAN furnitures (locally known as MR.J) . I wanted to keep the design unique from the competitors as their products are. I went with the idea of creating a monogram logo. To make it unique, I wanted to include a furniture related object to show their industrial niche in bigger markets. Hence, I turned the last letter J into a chair form and made a head like oval to use the negative space as a person sitting on the chair.

Apologies for only a single photo upload as i am not a pro user.

Thanks,
