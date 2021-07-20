MR. JORDAN FURNITURES LOGO DESIGN

It is a logo design for a family furniture outlet named as Mr. JORDAN furnitures (locally known as MR.J) . I wanted to keep the design unique from the competitors as their products are. I went with the idea of creating a monogram logo. To make it unique, I wanted to include a furniture related object to show their industrial niche in bigger markets. Hence, I turned the last letter J into a chair form and made a head like oval to use the negative space as a person sitting on the chair.

Apologies for only a single photo upload as i am not a pro user.

Thanks,

Santan Kumar

join me on instagram @im.doctordesign