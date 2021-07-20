Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farah A.

FoodTime | UI Redesign

Farah A.
Farah A.
  • Save
FoodTime | UI Redesign application food redesign malaysia interface graphic design visual design foodtime food delivery mobile app app uiux ui ux ui design ui
Download color palette

View more of this mini project on my Behance site:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123693393/FoodTime-UI-Redesign

Farah A.
Farah A.

More by Farah A.

View profile
    • Like