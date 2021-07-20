Farah A.

Tealive | UI Redesign

This is my take on the 2021 UI trends from my personal project on redesigning Tealive app.

Awesome 3D illustration by @Alzea Arafat!

What do you think? 🧐

View more on my Behance site:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120557005/Tealive-App-Redesign-UI

