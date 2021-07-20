Deniro Ohanomah

Zoon

Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah
  • Save
Zoon minimal ux design vector adobexd
Download color palette

I used Adobe Xd to design a book application. Above is the Home screen and the Ebook screen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah

More by Deniro Ohanomah

View profile
    • Like