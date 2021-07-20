Rafaela Miranda

Daily UI 002 :: Checkout

Rafaela Miranda
Rafaela Miranda
  • Save
Daily UI 002 :: Checkout blackbear arena card payment mobile app ui ticket concert checkout daily ui
Download color palette

Daily UI 02 inspired by Blackbear's album "Everything Means Nothing". Hope you like it ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Rafaela Miranda
Rafaela Miranda

More by Rafaela Miranda

View profile
    • Like