Srivathson Thyagarajan

Brutus

Brutus cartoon popeye character brutus art illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Day #20 of 30
Vector illustration for Daily UI/design challenge. So, here is one of my favorite villain character from the cartoon 'Popeye the Sailor' - Brutus

In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
