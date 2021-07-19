Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anierobi Anionwu

MusiCrate Sign up page

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
MusiCrate Sign up page typography ui ux music app music web app sign up form sign up page content design user experience interaction design product design branding design branding design figmaafrica
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble World! Music Crate is an online music streaming platform for DJs and music lovers with thousands of music.

The loyalty of each user depends on the convenience of the registration form. Fields for filling in information about yourself are made in a laconic style, which is already familiar to the user. I combined all the form fields in one place for quick and convenient authorization in the system without unnecessary steps.

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like