MusiCrate Sign up page

Hello Dribbble World! Music Crate is an online music streaming platform for DJs and music lovers with thousands of music.
The loyalty of each user depends on the convenience of the registration form. Fields for filling in information about yourself are made in a laconic style, which is already familiar to the user. I combined all the form fields in one place for quick and convenient authorization in the system without unnecessary steps.