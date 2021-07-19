Chris Watson

Grace Community Church

Grace Community Church logo typography design branding
A proposed rebrand for Grace Community to link their DNA with their visual identity. Through a new logomark and wordmark, I display not only a sense of who they are: loving, genuine, and life-giving, but more importantly, what they are about, being in the community, for the community.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
